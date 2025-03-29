Severance's Most Disturbing Episode Was Almost Titled After A Star Trek Movie

The season 2 finale of "Severance" is perhaps the show's darkest installment yet. After viewers spent so much time rooting for Innie Mark and Outtie Mark to meet, the two finally get to talk and it does not go over well. It turns out that Outtie Mark is sort of like Outtie Helena, in that he's failed to appreciate his innie as a real, compete person. He doesn't get that Innie Mark values his own life just as much as anyone would, and he's not going to let Outtie Mark turn him off.

Their inability to find common ground leads to perhaps the most devastating final moments of a TV show finale in years: Innie Mark abandons Outtie Mark's wife, Gemma, in order to go back to a (likely doomed) romance with Helly. You can argue that "Cold Harbor" has a hopeful ending from the innies' perspectives, but it's definitely a downer as far as the outties are concerned.

The conversation between the two Marks, the one that foreshadows the tragedy of the episode's ending, is what almost led to the finale having a completely different title. As screenwriter Dan Erikson explained in a recent interview with Esquire, "Cold Harbor" was originally named after a "Star Trek" movie.

"[The conversation between Innie and Outie Mark] is a scene I had always wanted to write," Erikson explained. "It's funny — I originally titled the episode "First Contact." It's about their first contact. It's also a reference to Adam Scott, who was in 'Star Trek: First Contact.' I always knew that at one point we had to get these two face-to-face to the degree that it is possible — given that they have the same face."

