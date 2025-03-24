15 Best Movies Like Troy

Directed by Ridley Scott, 2005's "Kingdom of Heaven" is one of the most notable examples of a lush Hollywood historical epic to have been released in the past two decades. Also starring Orlando Bloom just one year after "Troy," the movie fictionalizes the lead-up to the Third Crusade in the late 12th century. The plot focuses particularly on Balian of Ibelin (Bloom), a French crusader who, while still reeling from the suicide of his wife, gets swept up into the war effort between Christians and Muslims taking place in the Kingdom of Jerusalem.

While Ridley Scott regrets the film's theatrical cut, the director's cut is an almost unimpeachably rousing achievement in epic cinema. Historical accuracy and sociopolitical expediency are, of course, not exactly part of the program, but Scott, working at his most invested and proficient, infuses Balian's story with the same transporting panache and exciting sense of scale as "Troy," hitting big emotional notes with similar gusto. On top of that, it's another movie that lets you see Bloom at the peak of his movie star powers.