Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 Allows The Main Character A Moment Of Brutal Honesty

This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 3, episode 7.

"Reacher" season 3 differs from the previous two seasons in many ways. This is the first time we've seen Alan Ritchson's hero undercover, sleuthing his way around a mansion just as his literary counterpart does in Lee Child's book, "Persuader," on which this season of "Reacher" is based. It's also a big change from season 2, which saw the titular ex-Army man joined by members of his 110th Special Investigations unit. But there's one big theme that has characterized all three seasons of the streaming series thus far: Revenge.

Season 1 saw Reacher gain revenge for the death of his brother, season 2 followed him and his former Army colleagues as they sought vengeance for the death of erstwhile 110th unit members, and season 3 sees Reacher once again seeking revenge, this time for the death of his former protégé and Army sergeant Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). As revealed in episode 4 of this season, Sergeant First Class Kohl joined Reacher for a short time in his military police days and the pair tracked down Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), an Army intelligence officer selling secrets to the enemy. After Quinn captured, tortured, and killed Kohl, Reacher seemingly killed him, only for the villain to reappear as arms dealer Julius McCabe, the central antagonist of season 3. Naturally, Reacher is intent upon finishing what he started all those years ago, and the central narrative of season 3 thereby becomes about Ritchson's hero taking down Quinn once and for all.

For all its differences from previous installments, then, season 3 of "Reacher" is yet another revenge story. But this particular story feels different. Season 3 of "Reacher" unveils a new and terrifying side of Jack Reacher, who has never seemed so hellbent on vengeance as he has this time around. This is crystallized in episode 7 of the season, where the character is more brutally honest about his motivations than ever before.