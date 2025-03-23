The Acclaimed Apple TV+ Series That K-Drama Fans Need To Watch ASAP

With the benefit of multiple seasons, Soo Hugh's adaptation of "Pachinko" is able to delve deeper into the lives and inner turbulence of its characters than its source material. Sunja trying to survive in Korea and Japan through the 1930s and '40s — with children from two different men — is still very much the emotional heart of the story. What Hugh does so well with the source material is explore the characters while firmly rooting the story in real-life history. The most salient example of this is the inclusion of interviews with surviving Zainichi Koreans, i.e. Koreans who emigrated to Japan during their country's occupation, in the season 1 finale.

Hugh and the series also go beyond Lee's original book when it comes to both its depiction of Koh Hansu and especially the continuation of the '80s storyline involving Solomon. Hansu is still a violent and manipulative man on the show, but he comes off more sympathetically and nuanced than in the novel, with Hugh revealing his tragic backstory in the first season. Likewise, the series goes beyond the events of the book when it comes to Solomon's experiences, showing the character struggling to figure out what to do with his career. As Sunja tries to reconcile with her past at the twilight of her life, Solomon is looking for his future alongside his colleague and eventual girlfriend Ichizaki Naomi (Anna Sawai).

Overall, "Pachinko" presents its characters as being decidedly flawed but also on their own distinct emotional journeys. It also avoids wallowing in melodrama, even as it explores some rather tumultuous subject matter.