Star Trek: The Original Series Ending Explained

In 1968, when "Star Trek" was wrapping its second season, ratings were low. "Star Trek" may be culturally ubiquitous now, but it was not a hit during its initial run, when it was watched largely by science nerds and fans of pulp sci-fi magazines. While that crowd is passionate, it wasn't enough to keep the show on the air, and CBS was pondering canceling "Star Trek" after the airing of "Assignment: Earth," the final episode of the second season.

Two of the show's biggest fans, however — John and Bjo Trimble — caught wind that "Star Trek" was on the chopping block, and they immediately went to work. The Trimbles were already distributing their own rudimentary "Star Trek" fanzines, and had access to a mimeograph machine. This allowed them to write a "Save Star Trek" fan letter, and hastily print out 150 copies, each one distributed to the 150 most influential Trekkies in their circle. Those 150 people, in turn, made ten copies of the letter, and mailed them out to additional Trekkies. The fans then all wrote in to CBS, asking to save "Star Trek." The Trimbles launched an honest-to-goodness fan-prompted letter-writing campaign ... and it worked. CBS read the letters and renewed "Star Trek" for a third season.

The third season of "Star Trek," though, was given a much smaller budget than the previous season, and it showed. Some episodes were filmed on empty soundstages, and the writing became increasingly bizarre. Season 3 produced "Spock's Brain," one of the most notoriously bad episodes of the show, as well as the amazingly campy "The Savage Curtain," the one where Kirk (William Shatner) takes Abe Lincoln (Lee Bergere) into battle.

And then there was the final episode of the series, "Turnabout Intruder" (June 3, 1969), not just one of the worst episodes of the original "Star Trek," but ultimately one of the worst in the whole franchise. Trekkies were relieved to get that third season, but golly "Star Trek" tripped spectacularly over its own feet while going out the door.