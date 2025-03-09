2009's stop-motion animated classic "Coraline," adapting Neil Gaiman's 2002 novella of the same name, remains widely beloved years after its debut. A dark fantasy story that has its eponymous protagonist escape her reality to a strange otherworldly realm, "Coraline" masterfully toes the line between childhood wonder and more sinister elements. Though wonderfully singular in its own way, there are a number of movies similar to "Coraline," some also stop-motion animated and some not. There is an honest adolescent vulnerability to the 2009 movie that has been touched on in different but recognizable ways by quite a few movies both before and since.

What so many of these movies like "Coraline" share is a sense of discovery into the fantastic, often in the face of the mundane back in conventional reality. Despite being ostensibly oriented for children, these movies aren't afraid to lean into more mature and melancholic themes. A good children's movie doesn't treat its audience like kids, and the movies here certainly avoid that mistake.

Here are the 12 best movies like "Coraline" that fans should check out.