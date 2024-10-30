A Spooky Tim Burton Animated Classic Is A Hit On Max 19 Years Later

2024 has been very kind to Tim Burton. After years of commercial or critical flops, Burton's comeback started in 2022 with "Wednesday" season 1 and peaked with the recently-released "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — a movie that was not just a success, but also became one of Burton's biggest hits ever. Now, a beloved Tim Burton animated movie is climbing the streaming charts.

Halloween is upon us, and that means the Top 10 charts for streaming services across the United States are filled with spooky titles for all kinds of audiences (as well as a handful of miscellaneous titles that managed to climb the ranks). On Max, for example, Burton's 2005 stop-motion animated film "Corpse Bride" is currently sitting comfortably at the number four spot, sandwiched between M. Night Shyamalan's new film "Trap," the latest adaptation of "Salem's Lot," and two chapters in Ti West's "X" trilogy (via FlixPatrol).

"Corpse Bride" follows Victor (Johnny Depp), a Victorian era young man betrothed to the daughter of a wealthy family, Victoria (Emily Watson), in a classic transactional marriage between new-money and old-money dynasties. Thankfully, however, the young couple not only have chemistry, but they also have an actual affection for one another. The problem is that Victor is extremely shy and nervous in anticipation of his wedding. When he practices his vows at a nearby glade, he inadvertently slips a wedding ring in what he believes is a tree branch, but is actually the hand of a corpse. Making matters worse, the corpse belongs to a deceased bride in a wedding gown (Helena Bonham Carter), who comes back to life and assumes Victor has just married her.

Co-directed by Mike Johnson, "Corpse Bride" is one of Burton's best films. It's also a movie that wouldn't have happened had Burton not left Disney on less than stellar terms and was, notably, Burton's first actual animated directorial effort after he'd previously produced, but not directed, the Henry Selick-helmed "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "James and the Giant Peach."