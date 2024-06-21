Why Tim Burton Hated Working For Walt Disney Animation Studios

One of Tim Burton's first professional gigs after his stint at the California Institute of Arts was working as an animator, storyboard artist, and graphic designer at Disney. Burton was born and raised in Burbank, California, which is where Disney's offices are located, so he more or less grew up in the company's shadow. He worked at the Mouse House for a few years in the early '80s, working on films like "The Fox and the Hound," "TRON," and "The Black Cauldron." It should be noted that this was a notoriously bad time for Disney, and the financial failure of the ultra-ambitious and very expensive "Cauldron" (it cost $44 million) led to an open conversation about Disney shutting down its animation department.

Of course, while Disney was floundering financially, they were freer to experiment artistically. I maintain that Disney's most interesting movies came at a time when their kiddie-flick successes didn't define them. When Disney is rolling high, they're nothing more than a dominant paradigm to be subverted.

While Burton was working there, it was a boring job. Disney possesses a "house style" that is never, under any circumstances, to be deviated from. The directors of animated films are rarely given due credit for big-budget Disney animated films because the studio itself is the auteur. And if the studio is the inventor, actual artists have to merely serve the machine.

Burton, a quirky, strange man who would go on to make films like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Mars Attacks!" was deadened by Disney's workaday drudgery. Back in 1989, when Burton was working on "Batman" for Warner Bros., he talked to the New York Times and described his time at Disney. It was a terrible gig.