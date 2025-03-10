Why The Simpsons Focuses So Much On Homer

The show is called "The Simpsons" but if there's a member of the family that stands out as the lead, it's patriarch Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta). He even wound up eclipsing his own son Bart (Nancy Cartwright), who was the series' lead during its first seasons.

"Simpsons" creator Matt Groening and Castellaneta sat down with Entertainment Weekly in 2010 to discuss Homer's character. (15 years later and he's still an American icon.) When asked how Homer became the Simpson, Groening said it's because Homer offers a more versatile range for comedy:

"With Homer, there's just a wider range of jokes you can do. And there are far more drastic consequences to Homer's stupidity. There's only so far you can go with a juvenile delinquent. We wanted Bart to do anything up to the point of him being tried in court as an adult. But Homer is an adult, and his boneheaded-ness is funnier. The things that come out of Homer's mouth and the decisions Dan makes are unbelievable..."

Think about how many "Simpsons" episodes boil down to "Homer gets a new job" (despite his eternal employment security at the nuclear plant). One of the most beloved "Simpsons" episodes ever, season 4's "Last Exit To Springfield," fits in this category when Homer becomes the union president.

Season 5 is when this trend really kicked off, I'd argue. That season opened with "Homer's Barbershop Quartet," revealing Homer had once been a musical sensation (winning a Grammy and all). Then, later in the season, we got "Deep Space Homer" where he becomes an astronaut. "The Simpsons" is past its golden age, and part of that's because the novelty of Homer in different jobs has worn off.

Homer has a wider range of character dynamics to explore, too. Think about his loathing of Ned Flanders, or Mr. Burns' obliviousness to his existence, or his sweet yet sometimes troubled relationships with Marge and his kids. Bart is more confined to interacting with his immediate family and peers/faculty at Springfield Elementary. You can only do so much with Bart ticking off Principal Skinner again and again. Like Groening said, Homer just offers a better platform to build scene-by-scene jokes and stories upon.