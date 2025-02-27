One Of Tom Hardy's Venom Movies Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

For whatever reason, Sony became convinced that crafting an entire franchise set in the Spider-Man universe without featuring the webslinger himself was a good idea. In fairness, Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios did create the most successful box office franchise in history by taking lesser-known characters and giving them the A-list character treatment. But the key thing there was that those early Marvel Cinematic Universe films were actually pretty good. At the least, they were solid blockbuster entertainment. Sony, on the other hand, has pumped out a string of truly bewildering films based on the Marvel characters to which it owns the rights.

"Morbius," for example, became nothing short of a joke upon its 2022 release, with Sony then trying to double down on that joke with a theatrical re-release that also flopped. Just in case the studio hadn't already doomed its then lamentably-titled "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC)," Sony delivered, "Madame Web," a film that's notable for briefly becoming one of those "so bad it's good" movies (the infinitely-memed "researching spiders" line seemed like it might provide somewhat of a reprieve for the ill-fated film) before transcending that tenuous boundary once again to just be viewed as plain awful. With "Kraven the Hunter" having since debuted and failed to make much of an impact, Sony's Spider-Man Universe appears to be dead in the water.

The only movies from the mercifully retitled Sony's Spider-Man Universe that seemed to gain any real traction were the Tom Hardy-led "Venom" films, which started off pretty well before getting progressively worse — to the point the threequel, "Venom: The Last Dance," saw Hardy's Marvel trilogy end with a whimper. Still, a $474 million take at the box office on a $110 million budget isn't too bad, and now there's something else working in the film's favor: Netflix. Yes, the streaming crowds have elevated this otherwise critically-maligned Sony Marvel movie, sending "Venom: The Last Dance" straight to the top of the most-watched charts.