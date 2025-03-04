5 Iconic Movie Moments You Probably Saw Parodied On The Simpsons First

Part of the reason "The Simpsons" has become the longest-running primetime scripted series is because it appeals to pretty much every demographic. As Charles Soloman, former LA Times animation critic, said during the documentary "The Simpsons: America's First Family," the show "reminded us that something that's really family entertainment will appeal to the least sophisticated member of the audience and the most sophisticated member of the audience on different levels." If you were an adult, you appreciated the sharp satire and the often strikingly emotional storylines that typically made for some of the best episodes of "The Simpsons." If you were a kid, you loved Bart's irreverence and anti-establishment antics, as well as Homer's dimwittedness.

An added bonus of being a kid and watching "The Simpsons," however, was that its humor often made you feel smarter. You didn't always get the references to "H.M.S. Pinafore" or the math jokes that helped build Futurama's fanbase, but you felt smarter for watching a show that featured such jokes. What's more, "The Simpsons" was packed with cultural references, and some of its most memorable moments came from parodies of hinge moments in 20th Century pop culture. Many of these were parodies of TV shows and movies, and for a generation of kids that grew up watching the series, they ended up with a sort of rudimentary cinema road map courtesy of their familiarity with "The Simpsons."

I still believe that "The Simpsons," and not "The Fugitive," came up with the subplot wherein Milhouse dives into a dam after being hunted by the FBI. Of course, as we all got older, the references revealed themselves, but it means there's a whole contingent of '90s kids who grew up having their knowledge of classic movies shaped by a cartoon. With that in mind, why not take a look back at some of the most iconic movie moments we all saw parodied on "The Simpsons" first?

(It should be noted that some of the most memorable movie parodies might not have made this list as we probably all saw "Raiders of the Lost Ark" before we saw Homer barrelling down the Simpsons' staircase in that particular homage.)