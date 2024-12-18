The Five 'Crazy' Pitches That Led To The Planet Of The Apes Musical In The Simpsons

Season 7 of "The Simpsons" is one of the best seasons of television ever aired. Not only was the show was still in its "golden age" and delivering classic gag after classic gag at the time, but season 7 is also noteworthy for containing some of the finest Milhouse episodes in the show's history, including the brilliant "Summer of 4ft. 2," in which the level of sheer emotional abuse Milhouse endures remains one of the most hilariously dark running jokes the show ever tried.

What's more, season 7 gave us "A Fish called Selma," in which washed up actor Troy McClure marries Marge's sister as part of his comeback attempt. On his way back to stardom, McClure stars in the ridiculous musical "Stop the Planet of the Apes, I Want to Get Off!" which features a big musical number named after the character Dr. Zaius from the original movie. On its own, this scene could arguably make "A Fish called Selma" one of the best ever "Simpsons" episodes. Even now, the show is still referencing what remains its greatest musical moment ever — perhaps with the exception of the Monorail song.

With "Stop the Planet of the Apes," in the space of two minutes the show managed to parody the 1968 "Planet of the Apes" movie, the Austrian artist Falco's pop hit, "Rock Me Amadeus," the 1961 musical "Stop the World, I Want to Get Off!," and the idea of musicals in general, with the unctuous performances of the musical's cast sending up the worst impulses of musical theater. There's even a section where an ape breakdances, which, as it happens, was one of several zany pitches thrown out after showrunners Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein decided to lean into their writers' wildest ideas.