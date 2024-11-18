Futurama Showrunner David X. Cohen Only Designed One Character For The Series (And You'll Never Guess Who)

Back in 1990, when "The Simpsons" was only in its second season, show creator Matt Groening had already begun floating ideas for a sci-fi/comedy companion series. He even went on record with the corollary that his new show would be to "The Simpsons" what "The Jetsons" was to "The Flintstones." Groening spent several years turning the idea over in his head before finally approaching "Simpsons" writer David X. Cohen about the possibility of co-creating something together. The two slowly developed many ideas and invented a cast of new characters to live in the futuristic, robot-and-alien-crowded world of A.D. 3000. Some of the original titles for the series included "Aloha, Mars!" and "Doomsville." The show was also initially conceived to be bleaker and more dystopian than it ended up being; every corner was outfitted with a coin-operated suicide booth.

Eventually, Groening and Cohen found a happy medium and "Futurama" debuted on March 28, 1999. The characters, like on "The Simpsons," were based on Groening's designs and animated after his drawing style. Unlike on "The Simpsons," however, the characters would sport realistic flesh tones; Cohen and Groening have said on various "Futurama" DVD commentary tracks that "The Simpsons" is a fictional sitcom while "Futurama" takes place in the real world.

Cohen wrote an introduction for the new book "The Art of Futurama," and he admitted that he is not much of an artist, preferring to stick to stories, characters, and incredibly oblique math jokes. He also confessed that when asked to draw, say, a unicorn, he essentially draws a four-stick-legged creature with a pointy bit where the horn might be. That's as sophisticated a drawing as he's able to produce. He compared his own drawing skills to that of a three-year-old. Cohen did, however, have one moment of creative input that he remains proud of: he designed a robot stripper.