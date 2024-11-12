Futurama Initially Wasn't Allowed To Recruit Animators From These Rival Shows

Matt Groening first started thinking about making "Futurama" as early as 1990, when "The Simpsons" was still only in its second season. "The Simpsons," recall, was an instant hit when it debuted in 1989, and it rattled the zeitgeist enough to invite comparisons to "The Flintstones," the last primetime animated sitcom of major note. Little did Groening know at the time that it would outstrip "The Flintstones" in duration and popularity several times over.

Also, just as "The Flintstones" spawned its own sci-fi "sister series" in "The Jetsons," Groening felt that "The Simpsons" should have its own comedy/sci-fi counterpart. Groening has long been a fan of old science-fiction movies, and he long had an interest in starting his own sci-fi series. He wouldn't get his wish for another nine years, but "Futurama" debuted on March 28, 1999, finally fulfilling the process. It wasn't as big a smash as "The Simpsons," but the series has still refused to die, with "Futurama" having been canceled and resurrected many times in the 25 years since it premiered.

From 1990 to 1999, Groening idly prodded at "Futurama" from time to time, forming an idea in his head. It wouldn't be for many years that Groening would have a solid enough idea to call Rough Draft Studios, then best known for the MTV animated series "The Maxx," to announce that he wanted to work on a new show. Rough Draft was founded by Gregg Vanzo, and future "Futurama" creatives Claudia Katz and Bret Haaland were there at the time. They were thrilled to work on a Matt Groening project, and they agreed.

However, it seems that Fox, which was also handling "The Simpsons," wanted to lay down a few mandates. According to the new book "The Art of Futurama," Fox required that "Futurama" use all-new talent, and it wasn't allowed to borrow animators from "The Simpsons," "King of the Hill," or "Family Guy."