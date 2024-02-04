Futurama's Maurice LaMarche Has A Hard Time Revisiting One Particular Episode

Voice actor Maurice LaMarche is one of the preeminent elder statesmen of his craft. He started his career in stand up, finding he was a talented mimic, moving into animation in 1980. He appeared in hit shows like "Inspector Gadget" and "Transformers," really hitting his stride in 1985 playing Ego Spengler in "The Real Ghostbusters." He cycled through the KidsWB canon aggressively in the late '80s and early '90s, appearing in "Taz-Mania," "Batman: The Animated Series," "Tiny Toon Adventures," "Freakazoid!," and "Animaniacs" wherein he employed his spot-on Orson Welles impersonation to voice the power-hungry mouse the Brain. His largest sampling of voice caricatures came from his work on the 1994 series "The Critic," where he voiced celebrities ranging from William Shatner to Elizabeth Taylor (but only when she was belching).

In 1999, LaMarche became one of the regulars on Mat Groening's and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" where he played Kif, Calculon, Lrrr, Morbo, Horrible Gelatinous Blob, the headless body of Spiro T. Agnew, and many others. He has been a regular on "Futurama" through the show's many notorious cancellations and resurrections, remaining loyal to the series.

As of this writing, there have been 150 episodes of "Futurama" from its debut in 1999, a number that includes four feature-length straight-to-DVD movies that are sliced into four episodes for broadcast. Of those 150, LaMarche knows his favorite. Although he admitted to being so moved by his favorite that he can't rewatch it often. Talking to the Pop Break, LaMarche admitted that his favorite episode was "Jurassic Bark" (November 17, 2002). That's the one about Fry's long-lost dog Seymour, and one that features a heart-wrenching ending for dog owners everywhere.