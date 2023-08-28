The Heartbreaking '80s Japanese Drama That Inspired Futurama's Saddest Episode

All good sitcoms have that one random tearjerker episode tossed in, and for "Futurama" that episode is clearly "Jurassic Bark." It gives us the tale of Fry's old dog Seymour, who tries his hardest to find Fry after he's trapped inside a cryogenic chamber. Eventually, Seymour gives up and spends the rest of his life outside the pizza parlor Fry worked at, waiting in vain for Fry to return. It's a dark sequel of sorts to the previous season's "Luck of the Fryrish," which ended on a more heartwarming note with Fry's brother naming his son after him.

"['Luck of the Fryrish'] gave us the right to try for one of these emotional episodes," co-creator David Cohen explained in a panel for Nerdist. "About once a year would you say we do one? So we did 'Jurassic Bark' with Fry's dead dog, which people care much more about than humans for some reason."

Sure enough, viewers tend to care more about dogs than they do human characters because dogs are pure, dependable, and cute to look at. Most importantly, a dog's whole life can often revolve around its owner. We know Fry's brother can move on with his life after Fry's disappearance, but we know for certain now that Seymour's whole life revolved around someone who never came back for him. It's almost too depressing to handle.

For co-creator Matt Groening, the decision to give Seymour a tragic ending was inspired by a 1987 Japanese drama called "Hachikō Monogatari," about another loyal dog who waits in vain for his owner's return.