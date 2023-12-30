Futurama And Elf's Best Burps Come From The Same Person

When Bender (John DiMaggio) belches on "Futurama," it's typically accompanied by a plume of flame. The more Bender drinks, the larger the plume. A massive beer keg, which Bender downed in one long slug, produced a sizable torch. Another burp once burned off the hair of his co-worker Amy (Lauren Tom).

Some of the burps on "Futurama" are provided by actors who actually bother to belch into the microphone. Often it's DiMaggio, and he once admitted on a commentary track that one must burp-speak the letter "I" to get the proper eructation. On the commentary track for the episode "Crimes of the Hot," the "Futurama" showrunners joked that the (unnamed) actress who provided the episode's many burps — hundreds of robots belch at the same time — tragically died the day after recording.

But there is one belching maestro on the "Futurama" cast, and you've likely heard his burps before. Maurice LaMarche plays the spineless alien Kif on "Futurama," as well as the blowhard robot actor Calculon, newsmonster Morbo, Lrrr of the Planet Omicron Persei VIII, and many others. LaMarche has been a hardworking and ubiquitous presence in the voice-acting world since the 1980s, and has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows ever since; he has too many credits to list here.

One might recall Wakko's belching operas from "Animaniacs." Many of Wakko's burps were vocally provided by LaMarche. He did not actually burp, however. That was a vocal effect he could merely do. It's very impressive. LaMarche has demonstrated his ability to "sing" a belch on various occasions, including in a 2018 interview with People TV magazine.

LaMarche's vocal burps have appeared on many TV shows, and even in movies, including Jon Favreau's Christmas classic "Elf."