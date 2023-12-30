Futurama And Elf's Best Burps Come From The Same Person
When Bender (John DiMaggio) belches on "Futurama," it's typically accompanied by a plume of flame. The more Bender drinks, the larger the plume. A massive beer keg, which Bender downed in one long slug, produced a sizable torch. Another burp once burned off the hair of his co-worker Amy (Lauren Tom).
Some of the burps on "Futurama" are provided by actors who actually bother to belch into the microphone. Often it's DiMaggio, and he once admitted on a commentary track that one must burp-speak the letter "I" to get the proper eructation. On the commentary track for the episode "Crimes of the Hot," the "Futurama" showrunners joked that the (unnamed) actress who provided the episode's many burps — hundreds of robots belch at the same time — tragically died the day after recording.
But there is one belching maestro on the "Futurama" cast, and you've likely heard his burps before. Maurice LaMarche plays the spineless alien Kif on "Futurama," as well as the blowhard robot actor Calculon, newsmonster Morbo, Lrrr of the Planet Omicron Persei VIII, and many others. LaMarche has been a hardworking and ubiquitous presence in the voice-acting world since the 1980s, and has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows ever since; he has too many credits to list here.
One might recall Wakko's belching operas from "Animaniacs." Many of Wakko's burps were vocally provided by LaMarche. He did not actually burp, however. That was a vocal effect he could merely do. It's very impressive. LaMarche has demonstrated his ability to "sing" a belch on various occasions, including in a 2018 interview with People TV magazine.
LaMarche's vocal burps have appeared on many TV shows, and even in movies, including Jon Favreau's Christmas classic "Elf."
Buddy's belch
Maurice LaMarche is not credited for his work in "Elf," but those who know Maurcie's burping abilities would have heard his work right away. He also revealed in the People TV interview that he was indeed the "stunt burp" for Buddy the Elf. There is a scene in Jon Favreau's film wherein Buddy eats some spaghetti and unleashes a gastrointestinal explosion that lasts 11 full seconds. Actor Will Farrell merely mimed his burping and LaMarche's beautiful operatic noises were mixed into the soundtrack. It is unclear if LaMarche provided all 11 seconds in one take, or if the full burp was a cleverly remixed effort offered by the film's sound department.
One might also recall hearing LaMarche's trademark expulsion noises emanating from Mr. Chunks, the two-ended goat on "Futurama." The crew needed to fill their hot tub with unguent ungulate upchuck, and Mr. Chunks seemed more than happy to provide. LaMarche provided the ralphing noises from his amazing throat. In this cast, he was a true throat goat.
LaMarche's vocal talents extend from a practiced ability he developed for Tuvan throat singing. Throat singing is an impressive, loud, buzzing way of performing that is practiced by monks all over the world. LaMarche practiced this singing style, and it helped him develop a comedic belching sound effect that audiences have been treated to for years. LaMarche has also continued to act in movies, on TV, and in video games without stopping, having appeared in the show "Kraopolis," the film "Murder, Anyone?," and the video game "DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing," all in 2023. LaMarche has won two Emmys and two Annies.
May his burps forever echo in our minds.