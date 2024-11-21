The 5 Best Milhouse Episodes On The Simpsons, Ranked

The voice of Milhouse is leaving after season 35 of "The Simpsons." Pamela Hayden has been a part of the long-running series since the first season aired back in 1989 and also voices Jimbo Jones, Rod (and sometimes Todd) Flanders, and Chief Wiggum's wife Sarah. Now, however, fans of Milhouse will surely be feeling conflicted about one of the show's best characters being voiced by another actor.

Rather than dwell upon what is truly the end of an era for "The Simpsons," however, why not celebrate the legacy of Hayden's Milhouse? The boy whose mom says he's cool; who knows far too much about the various types of sprinklers; who's had his picture on "America's Most Wanted" and was subsequently hunted by the FBI before jumping from a dam to what would have been certain death (he only broke his glasses), has been provided some of the best moments in the show's long history. But he's also been at the center of some of the best ever episodes of "The Simpsons," consistently proving he's much more than a peripheral character good for a few gags here and there.

Naturally, there are a ton of episodes featuring Milhouse that didn't make the cut here. The unimpeachably perfect "Lemon of Troy" or "Bart on the Road" are two examples. But that's okay because the Vanhoutens' son has been the focus of dozens of classic "Simpsons" installments. So come along as we celebrate Bart's best friend in a list where legitimately everything's coming up Milhouse.