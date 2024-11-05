The Simpsons Season 36 Easter Egg Recalls The Show's Greatest Musical Moment Ever

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Simpsons" season 36 episode "Desperately Seeking Lisa."

"The Simpsons" season 36 is well underway, and the longest-running American animated show is still going strong. Sure, it may not have an all-time best episode airing weekly and it is no longer revolutionizing comedy and animation as we know it, but it is still impressive that "The Simpsons" is delivering entertaining episodes after so many years. Also impressive is that the animated sitcom can still deliver cool new bits of lore for Springfield and its surroundings, like how Sideshow Bob is now wealthy after starting a rake business or revealing how Homer manages to mess up at his job without causing a nuclear meltdown every day.

Similarly, the third episode of season 36 of "The Simpsons," titled "Desperately Seeking Lisa," has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg teasing the in-universe return of a fan-favorite musical gag.

In the episode, Lisa goes to Capital City to spend a weekend with Patty and Selma, but she quickly gets entangled in a blazing misadventure straight out of Martin Scorsese's "After Hours." Before the bohemian art scene mayhem, however, Lisa and her aunts cruise through the touristy area of the city — which looks just like Times Square — and we get a glimpse at a billboard marketing the revival of the popular musical "Stop the Planet Of The Apes, I Want To Get Off!"