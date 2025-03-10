Who Is The Dark Wizard In The Rings Of Power Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

Let's start with the most obvious question of all: Is the Dark Wizard Saruman? Fortunately, this is an area where we actually have the greatest clarity. In a Vanity Fair interview with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, which aired the day season 2 ended, the interviewer pointed out that he seems to be Saruman, to which McKay said, "No, no, I'll say something on the record. Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman." Payne went so far as to immediately chime in with the phrase, "If not impossible," after which McKay elaborated:

"The Dark Wizard has an important role to play in the doings of Middle-earth [...] the Dark Wizard's fate is not decided and his name is not out there yet, but it would almost defy the laws of gravity and physics for it to be Saruman."

There you have it, folks. The showrunners themselves have poured water on the theory that the Dark Wizard is Saruman — and the reasoning makes sense. Sure, the Wizard has a similar feel to Saruman's haughty bearing. He even has similar (though different) flecks of black in his white beard.

But let's look at the counterpoints. First, this Wizard is already old, even when Gandalf is young. (Yes, most of Tolkien's versions of the story don't have any Wizards in the narrative at this point, but for argument's sake, let's roll with it for now.) Saruman does go into the East, but he is still a good guy at that point. In contrast, the Wizard in the show attacks a group of Halflings right in front of Gandalf. It would stretch belief to think this is Saruman and that he can act like that and then somehow regain Gandalf's trust before his betrayal during "The Lord of the Rings" later in Middle-earth history. I, for one, am glad we don't have to wait until season 3 to all but definitely rule out Saruman. Moving on...