The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Expands The Cast With Eight More Actors
Do you know what's the only quest tougher than Frodo traveling all that way to cast the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom? Attempting to one-up the wildly successful first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." After introducing us to a brand-new batch of characters and getting all the necessary table-setting out of the way, season 2 appears set to pick up where the finale left off and run with it. The first step to realizing that ambition, of course, means adding even more major players to the ensemble. Less than a week after the first batch of new names were announced to join the sophomore effort of this epic fantasy streaming series, yet another group of actors have joined the cast in what's being described as recurring roles.
What are those roles, exactly? Well, as has been the case, those details remain locked up tighter than the Black Gates of Mordor.
In any event, Prime Video has announced eight new additions to season 2 of "The Rings of Power." These names include Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch. Though we don't know exactly which characters they all will be portraying, whether pulled directly from J.R.R. Tolkien's vast legendarium or original characters invented for the show, these actors do confirm the creative team's laudable commitment to diversity and representation that has been evident from the earliest stages of development. Read on for all the details!
The Rings of Power adds to its army of actors
This may be a hot take, but isn't it a little refreshing to see a massively-budgeted ensemble series continue to fill out its sprawling amount of supporting roles with genuine character actors, as opposed to simply sticking with all the most familiar famous faces around? After the inaugural season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was primarily led by Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel (a virtual unknown to anyone who hadn't already seen her performance in the 2019 horror film "Saint Maud") and an impressively deep roster of supporting actors, season 2 will apparently keep that trend going.
You've likely seen many of the new additions to season 2 at one point or another over the years. Oliver Alvin-Wilson has appeared in "Harkness," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "The Huntsman." Stuart Bowman currently stars in BBC shows "The Pact" and "The Control Room." He's also appeared in feature films such as the 2021 horror movie "The Cursed" and the brilliant Western "Slow West." Gavi Singh Chera's most recent credits include "The Undeclared War" and "The Lazarus Project." Perhaps the most established name of the bunch, William Chubb can be seen in "Vampire Academy," Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light," Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" series, and many, many more. Kevin Eldon, meanwhile is a veteran of "Game of Thrones," "Shadow and Bone," "Hot Fuzz," and "The Crown." Will Keen ("His Dark Materials," "The Crown"), Selina Lo ("Hellraiser," "One Child"), and Calam Lynch ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls," "Dunkirk") round out the cast.
As for who they may play, options range from Isildur's unseen brother Anárion, mysterious characters from Rhûn that The Stranger and Nori will undoubtedly run into, Galadriel's husband Celeborn, and more. Keep an eye on /Film for more updates!