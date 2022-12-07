The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Expands The Cast With Eight More Actors

Do you know what's the only quest tougher than Frodo traveling all that way to cast the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom? Attempting to one-up the wildly successful first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." After introducing us to a brand-new batch of characters and getting all the necessary table-setting out of the way, season 2 appears set to pick up where the finale left off and run with it. The first step to realizing that ambition, of course, means adding even more major players to the ensemble. Less than a week after the first batch of new names were announced to join the sophomore effort of this epic fantasy streaming series, yet another group of actors have joined the cast in what's being described as recurring roles.

What are those roles, exactly? Well, as has been the case, those details remain locked up tighter than the Black Gates of Mordor.

In any event, Prime Video has announced eight new additions to season 2 of "The Rings of Power." These names include Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch. Though we don't know exactly which characters they all will be portraying, whether pulled directly from J.R.R. Tolkien's vast legendarium or original characters invented for the show, these actors do confirm the creative team's laudable commitment to diversity and representation that has been evident from the earliest stages of development. Read on for all the details!