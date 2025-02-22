The 5 Most Gruesome Moments In The Monkey, Ranked

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers (and lots of gory imagery) from "The Monkey."

The horror genre is off to a fast and bloody start in 2025, thanks in no small part to the wall-to-wall gore fest that is director Osgood Perkins' "The Monkey." The latest Stephen King adaptation is quite the swerve from what fans may have expected from the filmmaker behind last year's acclaimed "Longlegs," a moody and rather bleak foray into the occult. This time around, moviegoers have been bludgeoned with a tone that combines horror and comedy in equal measure — and nowhere does that feel more apparent than in the many, many grisly kills sprinkled throughout the film. Longtime King readers ought to be well familiar with the source material about a killer windup toy monkey (though, unlike the short story, this version sports a drum instead of clashing cymbals) mowing through hapless victims.

The absurdly over-the-top nature of those deaths will almost certainly end up lingering most in the minds of moviegoers, even more so than that delightful Tatiana Maslany performance or the scenery-chewing Elijah Wood cameo, or that somewhat head-scratching ending. Regardless of one's thoughts on the movie (admittedly, I ended up in the minority of critics who were a bit disappointed), there's no denying the fact that Perkins goes there in terms of pushing the envelope and seeing what kind of violence he could get away with. Though a far cry from Nicolas Cage's serial killer in "Longlegs" bashing his own head into a table, "The Monkey" doesn't hold back one bit.

So, naturally, we rounded up several of the most killer scenes the horror-comedy had to offer and ranked them according to our very scientific methodologies ... which, basically, came down to what made us squirm the most. By culling this to just a handful, we had to leave certain items like the opening harpoon death, the shotgun moment splashed (literally) across all the trailers, and the decapitation of all those poor cheerleaders in the final moments as honorary mentions. Otherwise, here are the five most gruesome moments from "The Monkey" ranked for your reading pleasure.