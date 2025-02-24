How Did James Bond Get The Codename 007? A Canceled Movie Almost Gave Us The Answer

2006's "Casino Royale" opens with a black and white sequence that depicts on-screen, for the very first time, a pre–double-O James Bond. Daniel Craig's spy has yet to earn his license to kill, but in the film's opening sequence, he manages to rack up the requisite kill count to finally earn the distinction.

In Prague, Bond breaks into the office of traitorous MI6 agent Dryden (Malcolm Sinclair), who immediately taunts Craig's spy, revealing that he's aware Bond is yet to gain his license to kill. "Your file shows no kills," he says, "and it takes..." before Bond interrupts with, "Two." We're then shown a brief flashback in which Bond kills Dryden's contact after a bathroom brawl, revealing that he's already dispatched one of the two people he needs in order to become a double-O agent. Dryden then begins to say how easy the second kill is compared to the first, but Bond interrupts with a shot from his silenced pistol, before delivering the line, "Yes, considerably," in what remains one of the most unequivocally badass openings to a Bond movie in franchise history ("Casino Royale" is the best Bond movie, after all).

In the space of about three minutes, then, "Casino Royale" shows us how Bond became 007, with its terse yet effective setup — though the "7" remains unexplained. But while the movie follows Ian Fleming's original 1953 novel quite closely in places, this opening sequence isn't quite the way things went in the book. In fact, the origin of James Bonds' famous 007 code name remains somewhat of a mystery, both in terms of the in-universe explanation and the real-world story of how Fleming settled on those three digits. What's more, Craig's brief on-screen Bond flashback was almost preceded by an entirely different film that would have seen Timothy Dalton's version of the spy getting his own origin story.