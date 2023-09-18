The Obscure Animated Series That Rewrote James Bond History

To clarify right away, James Bond, Jr. (Corey Burton), the title character from a barely-remembered 007-adjacent 1991 animated series, is not the son of James Bond. More confusingly, James Bond, Jr. is actually the nephew of James Bond. "He learned the game from his uncle James," the theme song makes very clear. This means that James Bond did indeed have a brother, but also that his brother was named James as well ...?

As of this writing, "James Bond Jr." is the only TV adaptation to date of Ian Fleming's ultra-popular James Bond book series. It came at a fascinating time in the history of the James Bond franchise, as Timothy Dalton's two-film run had come to an end, and a messy rights dispute behind the scenes kept Bond off the big screen for years. It also likely didn't help that the Berlin Wall fell in November of 1989, calling the need for a spy character like James Bond into question. The gap allowed a popular animation studio, Murakami-Wolf-Swenson ("The Point," "Free To Be You and Me," "200 Motels"), to step in and take advantage of James Bond's TV rights, which weren't tied up with the film rights.

Danjaq, the company founded by Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to handle Bond properties, teamed with Murakami-Wolf-Swenson to make "James Bond Jr.," a daily animated series that lasted 65 episodes from September 1991 until the following March. The series invented a whole extended family for James Bond (a family that was refuted by Fleming's own novels) and expanded the James Bond universe to include Warfield Academy, a spy school that James Jr. was attending on his way to becoming a proper MI-6 agent. The show also featured the son of Felix Leiter and the grandson of Q.