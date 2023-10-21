Why James Bond's Creator Once Had To Apologize For The Character's Name

Few characters in fiction have the pop culture presence of James Bond. Even those who have never seen a James Bond movie can probably tell you exactly how he introduces himself. Bond. James Bond. The name has become synonymous with spies, sex, and martinis that are shaken not stirred. But what if I told you that the name James Bond came from a big ol' bird nerd?

As recounted in the book "The Man with the Golden Typewriter" — a collection of letters written by James Bond author Ian Fleming to his wife, publisher, editors, fans, friends, critics, and more — the name James Bond was actually lifted from a noted ornithologist. How did this happen?

Ian Fleming (seen above on the set of "Dr. No" with James Bond actor Sean Connery) explained that at the time he was writing what would become the first appearance of James Bond, he was living in Jamaica and often enjoyed birdwatching. Knowing that he wanted the spy to have an ordinary name that didn't draw much attention, Fleming recalled the name of the author that adorned the book "Birds of the West Indies," a birdwatching guide that he often referenced. As Fleming wrote, "It struck me that this name, brief, unromantic and yet very masculine, was just what I needed and so James Bond II was born."

In a less flattering description of the name, Fleming told The New Yorker back in 1962:

"When I wrote the first one, in 1953, I wanted Bond to be an extremely dull, uninteresting man to whom things happened; I wanted him to be the blunt instrument. One of the bibles of my youth was 'Birds of the West Indies,' by James Bond, a well-known ornithologist, and when I was casting about for a name for my protagonist I thought, 'My God, that's the dullest name I've ever heard,' so I appropriated it. Now the dullest name in the world has become an exciting one."

So how does the real James Bond feel about this?