Why James Bond's Creator Once Had To Apologize For The Character's Name
Few characters in fiction have the pop culture presence of James Bond. Even those who have never seen a James Bond movie can probably tell you exactly how he introduces himself. Bond. James Bond. The name has become synonymous with spies, sex, and martinis that are shaken not stirred. But what if I told you that the name James Bond came from a big ol' bird nerd?
As recounted in the book "The Man with the Golden Typewriter" — a collection of letters written by James Bond author Ian Fleming to his wife, publisher, editors, fans, friends, critics, and more — the name James Bond was actually lifted from a noted ornithologist. How did this happen?
Ian Fleming (seen above on the set of "Dr. No" with James Bond actor Sean Connery) explained that at the time he was writing what would become the first appearance of James Bond, he was living in Jamaica and often enjoyed birdwatching. Knowing that he wanted the spy to have an ordinary name that didn't draw much attention, Fleming recalled the name of the author that adorned the book "Birds of the West Indies," a birdwatching guide that he often referenced. As Fleming wrote, "It struck me that this name, brief, unromantic and yet very masculine, was just what I needed and so James Bond II was born."
In a less flattering description of the name, Fleming told The New Yorker back in 1962:
"When I wrote the first one, in 1953, I wanted Bond to be an extremely dull, uninteresting man to whom things happened; I wanted him to be the blunt instrument. One of the bibles of my youth was 'Birds of the West Indies,' by James Bond, a well-known ornithologist, and when I was casting about for a name for my protagonist I thought, 'My God, that's the dullest name I've ever heard,' so I appropriated it. Now the dullest name in the world has become an exciting one."
So how does the real James Bond feel about this?
'I don't read your books'
First of all, it should be noted that the real James Bond and his wife Mary only learned of the appropriation of his name in 1961, nearly a decade after the first James Bond novel, "Casino Royale," was published in 1953. After President John F. Kennedy said the James Bond novel "From Russia with Love" was one of his favorite books, the spy started finding an audience in the United States, where the Bonds lived. After learning of the playboy spy's exploits in text, Mary Bond wrote a letter to Fleming, where she said:
"It came to [Jim] as a surprise when we discovered in an interview in Rogue magazine that you had brazenly taken the name of a real human being for your rascal!"
In response, Fleming apologized and cheekily proposed a solution, "In return, I can only offer your James Bond unlimited use of the name Ian Fleming for any purpose he may think fit." Fleming continued, "Perhaps one day he will discover some particularly horrible species of bird which he would like to christen in an insulting fashion."
In a further effort to make amends, Fleming also invited the Bonds to his winter home in Jamaica, known as Goldeneye (did you know that?). The three would eventually meet there a few years later, when Jim and Mary Bond stopped by without notice in February of 1964. The birdwatcher received a copy of "You Only Live Twice." Within the book was the cheeky inscription, "To the real James Bond from the thief of his identity." However, Jim Bond had an admission of his own.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, the birdwatcher later revealed in an interview, "I confessed to Fleming right off when I met him: 'I don't read your books. My wife reads them all but I never do.' I didn't want to fly under false colors. Fleming said quite seriously, 'I don't blame you.'"
'...made the name James Bond almost a dirty word'
Though Ian Fleming and the Bonds became friends, Mary admitted that she was fairly angry about the situation at the time. Smithsonian Magazine uncovered a 1975 typewritten note that she had written to the head of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Rare Book Department, which holds Jim and Mary Bond's archives:
"The truth of the matter, which I have never publicized, is that I was really angry with Fleming for admitting it was the American J.B. whose name he had snitched. As the legend grew with continuing episodes and the movies made the name James Bond almost a dirty word, I decided I wanted the personal satisfaction of bringing Fleming and J.B. together so the former could see just what a man he'd done this to. I knew Jim would do nothing about it himself but keep wincing and detesting Ian Fleming. I got that satisfaction the day we lunched with Fleming in Jamaica, too."
Aside from that initial anger, there was one other annoyance at the use of Bond's name. As recounted in a biography from the Pennsylvania Center for the Book, the Bonds would get prank phone calls from women in the middle of the night looking for James Bond. Mary would occasionally answer, "Yes, James is here, but this is Pussy Galore and he's busy now."
Now that's a retort worthy of Bond. James Bond.