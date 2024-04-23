Sean Connery Wrote An Unmade James Bond Movie Featuring Robot Sharks

In Jay Roach's 1997 James Bond spoof "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," the film's villain, Dr. Evil (Mike Myers), aims to murder off his arch-nemesis by dropping him into a tank full of man-eating sharks. In a supervillainous twist, the sharks will be equipped with laser beams affixed to their heads. Dr. Evil says he likes his pets to have a well-cooked meal before eating. He then cackles maniacally. A lieutenant of his, however, informs Dr. Evil that buying sharks equipped with lasers is immensely difficult and that the tank is, instead, filled with flesh-eating sea bass. Dr. Evil isn't thrilled. "You know, I have one simple request," Dr. Evil says, "and that is to have sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads!"

One cannot say if there's a direct connection to the above scene and a James Bond movie that Sean Connery once wrote, but there are a few uncanny similarities.

Back in 1983, thanks to an obscure legal loophole, the James Bond franchise had bifurcated. Roger Moore was still playing the stalwart 007, and he appeared in the Eon-produced film "Octopussy" in July. Only four months later, Sean Connery returned to play James Bond for the first time in 12 years, starring in Irvin Kershner's non-canonical "Never Say Never Again." This was confusing for Bond fans, but fine for Connery who spoke to Rolling Stone about it at the time.

Connery revealed that he was initially tapped to return to the 007 franchise initially as a writer. He and author Len Deighton were to write a wholly original James Bond script and another actor was to play 007. Eventually, Connery's script was abandoned, but it sounds like it would have been wild. Connery, it seems, wrote a scene where robot sharks attack New York City.