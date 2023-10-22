James Bond Was Created To Counter Some Real Life Anxiety

There is a rather unfortunate trend in American wedding decoration that seemingly excoriates the institution in the minds of grooms everywhere. One can see it at party supply shops everywhere: decor for brides is beatific, romantic, and joyous, while decor for grooms is panicked or prison-related. I cannot tell you how much wedding garb out there depicts a frowning groom standing next to his bride, along with the phrase "GAME OVER." Or how many wedding cake toppers feature a groom trying desperately to flee the scene. The implication is that women are very keen to be wed while men would prefer not to be.

These pieces of crass merchandise, at the very least, do reveal a deep, abiding anxiety certain men may feel about long-term relationships. Fiction has long assured us that weddings typically come at the end of stories — all of Shakespeare's comedies end with at least one marriage — perhaps leading some to see "happily ever after" as a terminal condition. The "fun" part of the story all happens before the wedding. One can also look to the "Hangover" movies as another example. Those films are about overgrown boy-men who want to keep the sexy, drunken parties going up until the last minute before womankind begins to interrupt their hedonistic idyll with marriage.

It seems that James Bond was a character born of this groomly anxiety. Bond's creator, author Ian Fleming, revealed in a 1952 letter — printed in the 2015 volume "The Man With the Golden Typewriter: Ian Fleming's James Bond Letters" — that he was inspired to write a sexy, ultra-masculine spy story to shake off a massive case of pre-wedding jitters.