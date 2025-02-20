Three Marvel Streaming Shows Halted As Disney Figures Out This Whole TV Thing

Richard Rider's long and tortured journey to becoming a live-action superhero simply isn't to be ... and his much buzzed-about TV series isn't the only developing Marvel project to suddenly hit a snag. Originally, and as recently as 2018, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige had big-screen ambitions for the comic book character known as Nova. Eventually, however, those shifted to a streaming series headed by Marvel Television. Now, that "Nova" production appears to be put on indefinite hold as the franchise goes back to the drawing board as part of a move that has also similarly affected "Strange Academy" and "Terror, Inc."

Deadline has the scoop on this less-than-ideal update, describing the studio as having "paused development" on these three titles. Granted, none of them were ever officially greenlit and the report goes out of its way to mention that all of these series could potentially still happen at some point down the line. Of course, that'll be cold comfort for the writers who've been working to get these shows across the finish line. "Nova" appears to be the one that had made the most progress behind the scenes, with writer Sabir Pirzada (known for "Person of Interest" and previously credited on episodes of both "Moon Knight" and "Ms. Marvel") having been hired to bring the story of Richard Rider to life. Pirzada had since been replaced by Ed Bernero ("Criminal Minds," "Crossing Lines") as writer and showrunner, but all that seems to have been for naught.

What would these three shows have been about? While "Nova" would've expanded on the Nova Corps storyline we received glimpses of in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Strange Academy" was put into development as an extension of Doctor Strange's world, with Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme Wong set to oversee a New Orleans-set school for gifted, magic-inclined youngsters. "Terror, Inc.," meanwhile, would've taken its cues from the 1992 comic book series of the same name and followed the exploits of the antihero Terror. As it stands, it's anyone's guess if or when we'll ever see these characters introduced to the MCU.