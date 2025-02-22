The 10 Best Alien Movies On Netflix

One of our favorite alien movies available on Netflix is also one with relatively little alien action. Released to much praise in 2013, "Europa Report" is an indie science fiction thriller about a group of astronauts who venture to the titular moon of Jupiter in search of any proof of alien biological organisms. With its hyper-realistic approach to the subject matter, "Europa Report" keeps audiences in constant suspense about what the nature of their discovery will be — and whether or not the crew will be able to return the evidence to Earth with their ship and lives intact. The ensemble cast offers meaty roles to several actors you've likely seen pop up in smaller but no-less memorable roles over the years, including Sharlto Copley ("District 9"), Daniel Wu ("Love Hurts"), and Christian Camargo ("Dexter").

Though director Sebastián Cordero was a casual fan of classic science fiction literature at one point in his life, he never considered himself a sci-fi filmmaker by any means. When producers approached him about taking on "Europa Report," it seemed to him they were more interested in hiring a skilled dramatic storyteller with a talent for working with actors rather than someone with an established foothold in the genre. In hindsight, he has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, as it allowed him a rare chance to defy industry expectations. His vision for the film — more intimate than your usual space epic and intensely focused on the relationships between characters while stoking empathy for each of them individually — also wound up being the key to its success.

"It sounds obvious, but in this genre you can have directors who emphasize and put all their energy into the visual effects and the form, and ultimately this is a story about six characters in an enclosed space," he told Collider. "The way they saw it was that, for me, that would be the priority and ultimately the characters are the heart of the film. You have to root for them."