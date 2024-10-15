Netflix Is Breathing New Life Into One Of Adam Sandler's Worst Movies

Did you forget about Adam Sandler's 2015 movie "Pixels?" If you did, that makes sense; it was a critical flop that ended up scoring a Razzie nomination (though it at least performed solidly at the box office). Now, according to FlixPatrol, "Pixels" is gaining traction on Netflix, having claimed the number three spot in the streamer's daily top 10 most-streamed movies as of October 14, 2024.

Why "Pixels" is performing well on Netflix's is, frankly, anybody's guess; perhaps affection for the Sandman runs deeper than I realize. In any case, the movie is performing solidly on the streamer, which is also probably news to Sandler's co-stars Kevin James, Josh Gad, Michelle Monaghan, and ... Emmy winners and HBO stalwarts Peter Dinklage and Brian Cox. (How they got involved in a project like this is also anyone's guess, although one can only hope that they got decent paychecks out of the experience.) The movie also has a pretty solid creative team, with Chris Columbus — of "Home Alone" and the first two "Harry Potter" movies — directing and Tim Herlihy (a frequent Sandler collaboration who's worked on "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "The Wedding Singer") co-writing with Timothy Dowling. Still, the movie's a stinker, but maybe it's finding a new audience despite its bad reviews and the fact that, compared to Sandler's other films, it's pretty forgettable.

So, what's the deal with "Pixels," an improbable Netflix hit? What's it about, and what did critics say when it came out?