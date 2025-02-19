An Overlooked 2018 True Crime Drama Is Sitting High On Netflix's Top Charts

Netflix has been serving up even more questionable streaming fare than usual of late. Dylan Sprouse's "Die Hard on a bridge" movie, "Aftermath," broke Netflix's film charts recently despite being what one viewer described as "visual cancer." It followed Amy Schumer's similar domination of the Netflix charts with her movie "Kinda Pregnant," a film that garnered a 28% Rotten Tomatoes score. That all transpired in the wake of Cameron Diaz's absolute domination of Netflix with her first movie in 11 years, "Back in Action," itself a 29-percenter on RT. As such, the arrival of a half-decent true crime drama on the streamer's movie charts is a welcome development.

"Trial by Fire" is a biographical drama directed by Edward Zwick, the filmmaker responsible for one of the best Civil War movies ever made in "Glory." This overlooked 2018 effort is based upon the article of the same name by journalist David Grann, which appeared in The New Yorker in 2009. It covered the story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who in 2004 was executed for the 1991 murder of his three children by arson, having been convicted in the case of Willingham v. State of Texas. What made Willingham's case so controversial was that both Grann's and an earlier Chicago Tribune article argued the evidence used to convict had been misinterpreted. What's more, an expert hired by the Texas Forensic Science Commission made similar claims about the evidence, arguing that it didn't point to arson as the most likely cause of the fire that killed Willingham's children.

The film stars Jack O'Connell as the ostensibly wrongly-convicted, and Laura Dern as playwright Elizabeth Gilbert who became an advocate for Willingham's innocence after reading a letter he wrote to his lawyer. In an effort to exonerate the man she believes has been wrongly convicted, Gilbert pursues the truth about the case, discovering a web of deceitfulness and suppressed evidence along the way.

If you think that sounds a little too interesting to succeed on the same charts that recently hosted Sprouse and Schumer, you'd be wrong because "Trial by Fire" is making a run up those very rankings.