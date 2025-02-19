Captain America: Brave New World's Octavia Spencer Tribute Explained

Octavia Spencer has been acting professionally since the 1990s, but she became a household name in 2012 after her Oscar-winning performance in 2011's "The Help." That film, following Black women working as maids in 1960s Mississippi, has earned criticism (even from its own star Bryce Dallas Howard) for falling short of its supposed progressivism. How fitting that Spencer later starred in "Luce" which critiques the limits of white saviors as liberators.

"Luce" is named for its lead character (Kelvin Harrison Jr., in one of the 10 films he starred in between 2018 and 2019). Luce is a former child soldier from Eritrea who was adopted by Amy and Peter Edgar (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) — now, he's a star athlete and student with a bright future. Until his teacher Harriet Wilson (Spencer) reads an essay from Luce and comes away disturbed. In his writing, Luce praises the Afro-Caribbean revolutionary Frantz Fanon and his arguments that sometimes, violence is needed for social change.

Harriet frames her concern to the Edgars that Luce is still traumatized, and not totally deprogrammed, from his childhood spent at war. But when Luce and Harriet begin a cat-and-mouse game, it becomes clear she's trying to coach him in what is acceptable for a "model minority" to say before they lose that standing.

After all, Luce is so accepted by white society he's literally part of the family. Harrison even resembles every white liberal's favorite Black man, former President Barack Obama, and I'm sure that was no accident of casting. But praising Black revolutionaries, who fought for systematic change that would destroy racial hierarchies? That's a no-no, too scary even for the well-intentioned white people like the Edgars. Onah and Spencer's work on "Luce" puts it far ahead of how "Brave New World" explores the experience of being Black in America.

