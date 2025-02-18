Jason Alexander's Real-Life Wife Had A Cameo In Seinfeld's Most Controversial Episode

One of the nice things about being on a long-running series is that sometimes you get the chance to have friends and family members make cameos. Just look at "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," where all of the gang's spouses have had major cameos and some of their children have even gotten in on the fun. On the hit NBC series "Seinfeld," which helped pave the way for "It's Always Sunny," the cast had a chance to get their loved ones involved on more than one occasion. Close friends and family members made appearances throughout the series, but one of the most important for star Jason Alexander, who played the nebbish George Costanza, came in the show's most controversial episode.

It turns out that while several of Alexander's loved ones had gotten a chance to appear on the series, his wife, painter Daena Title, didn't have a cameo until the series finale, thought by many to be the worst "Seinfeld" episode of all time. While the episode, which sees George and his best friends Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) end up in prison, didn't exactly win over fans, it did at least give Alexander a chance to get his wife some screen time — even if it was only as a member of the very jury that would sentence his character to a year behind bars.