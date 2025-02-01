The Only Main Seinfeld Star To Not Win An Emmy For The NBC Show

More than 25 years later, the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" continues to endure as one of the greatest and most cherished series of all time. The story of the show's success has been documented before, countless times, but it's good to remind ourselves that while other big-hit shows of the 1990s, like "Friends" and "Frasier," were hits straight out of the box, the same wasn't true for "Seinfeld." The show's first season was just a handful of episodes airing in the late summer, and things were ultimately hanging on by a thread until its third season. But these days, it's much easier to look at the show for its massive influence, how audiences continue to return to it in the age of streaming, and how it wasn't just a hit with audiences, but big with critics and the industry, too. That said, you can't win every plaudit, something that applies to "Seinfeld" as well as any other awarded hit. The show's title aside, Jerry Seinfeld was just one part of what made the sitcom so special, as he was one of four main players, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander. Three of these key players won Emmys for some aspect of their work on the show. Who was the odd one out? Jason Alexander.

Yes, somehow, of the quartet, the only one who never won an Emmy for "Seinfeld" was Jason Alexander as George Costanza, a stand-in for co-creator Larry David. It wasn't for lack of trying, either; across the nine-season run of "Seinfeld," Alexander was nominated seven times for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmys. Technically, only two of the show's co-stars won for acting. Louis-Dreyfus was nominated seven times as well, but won the Best Supporting Actress Emmy in 1996, while Richards was nominated five times for Best Supporting Actor and won three awards. Seinfeld himself was nominated five times for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy and won zero times ... but he did win a couple Emmys for the show itself, leaving Alexander as the only odd man out, in a baffling turn of events.