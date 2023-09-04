The Familial Cameo In Always Sunny Season 16 A Lot Of Viewers Didn't Catch

A decade or so and 10 seasons ago, way back in season 6, Olson and McElhenney's oldest son, Axel McElhenney, made his own cameo on "It's Always Sunny." He played the infant that Dee gave birth to in the episode "Dee Gives Birth," though Dee didn't keep the baby because she was a surrogate for Mac's transgender ex-girlfriend, Carmen (Brittany Daniel). Axel is just a tiny infant in the episode and hasn't gotten a chance to pop back in now that he's older, though he has also appeared on "Welcome to Wrexham."

The McElhenney boys aren't the only "Always Sunny" offspring to join their parents on the series, however. DeVito's daughter, Lucy DeVito, has appeared in two different episodes: "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom" and "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby." In "Dumpster Baby," she has a quick line about the baby Dee and Mac found being "cute enough to be a Gerber baby," but the other appearance is a little creepier. In "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom," Frank goes on a date and isn't interested because he thinks she's too old for him, and he checks out his waitress, played by none other than his daughter. Ew? Oh well, at least the DeVitos got to play father and daughter on the short-lived but hilarious and heartfelt cartoon series "Little Demon."

Season 17 is still a long ways away, but we can always hope for some more famous (and funny) family appearances. Leo was great in "Risk E. Rat's," so maybe it's time for the McElhenney brothers to show up together on the series set in the City of Brotherly Love...

