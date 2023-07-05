It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 Goes Full Kids These Days

Every time we get a glimpse into the character's past on "Always Sunny," it turns out to be far more terrible than the characters remember it. Charlie was almost certainly molested by his uncle, for one, and Dee and Dennis were put in a Hitler Youth summer camp, which they only realize once they find video evidence.

Even when the revelations about their youth aren't something out of a horror film, they're still much more depressing than the characters are willing to admit. As early as the show's third episode, "Underage Drinking: A National Concern," we've learned that although none of these characters were particularly cool in High School, they all prefer to imagine otherwise. The only exception at the time was Dee, who was still enjoying her season 1 status of being the "voice of reason" character before season 2 brought her down to the rest of the gang's level.

By the time the show reached season 13's clip show parody episode, Dee has gotten just as delusional as the rest, taking part in a collective delusion that she and the gang once lived in a New York City apartment in front of a live studio audience. Nostalgia had warped their brains so much that when they thought about their '90s, they didn't think back to their time in high school, but their imaginary time living out episodes of "Seinfeld."

This latest "Risk E Rat's" episode follows along the gang's time-honored tradition of willful delusion. Its conclusion, with the gang inadvertently traumatizing the kids and then refusing to take responsibility for it, only confirms that this tradition's not going to end any time soon. Every main character here has had a terrible childhood, but that's never going to stop them from remembering it fondly.