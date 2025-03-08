The Star Trek Exit That Saved Marina Sirtis From Being Fired As Deanna Troi

It's really unfortunate, but "Star Trek" has a long history of women being written off and fired, starting with Grace Lee Whitney's character Janice Rand allegedly being written off simply because her character had too much chemistry with Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), which would have kept him from being an alien-humping bachelor. Sirtis told the audience at the panel that she knew she was "on the bubble" of being fired and that she felt purely "decorative" when co-star Crosby asked to be written out of the show near the end of season 1 (due to frustrations of her own about being a sex object with little to do). When Frakes pushed back and said she probably wasn't about to be fired, Sirtis confirmed it:

"Majel [Roddenberry] told me for a fact. Years later, I confronted her, because we were very close [...] I said to Majel years later, 'Majel, I was going to get fired, wasn't I?' And she said 'yes, you were. Gene came home one day and said we have one too many women.' [...] You need a doctor, you need a security chief, you really don't need a psychologist. And it was when Denise [Crosby], Denise had no clue, but when Denise left the show, she saved my job."

Though she didn't really want her character to die, Yar was killed off. Shortly after, McFadden was asked not to return for season 2, though she was replaced by another female Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kate Pulaski (Diana Muldaur). Both McFadden and Crosby would eventually return, but it sounds like their leaving when they did saved Sirtis from the chopping block.