30 Years Ago, Demi Moore & Gary Oldman Starred In One Of The Worst Movies Ever

"The Scarlet Letter" was absolutely reviled at the time of its release, with a domestic box office take of only $10 million against a $46 million budget. (The film's international gross is harder to pin down; suffice it to say, though, it was not a hit.) Reviews had almost nothing positive to say either, save for the occasional compliment paid to Oldman's performance as the adulterous minister Arthur Dimmesdale.

Truthfully, however, Moore's turn as the film's protagonist, Hester Prynne, is really the best thing about this mess of a movie (even though she was nominated for a Razzie), which should come as no surprise to those who've recently discovered (or rediscovered) the incredible actor thanks to her role in Coralie Fargeat's 2024 body horror hit "The Substance." Even the usually-great Robert Duvall is pretty good as Hester's lost husband, Roger Chillingworth, but the movie is just such a wrong-headed mess that anything they try to do to make it work is sadly in vain. (In this version of the story, Hester and Arthur live happily ever after escaping from the Puritans as they're being slaughtered by the Algonquian natives. It's bad!)

Thankfully, there are plenty of great Demi Moore movies and great Gary Oldman movies for anyone who truly wants to see these stars shine. And for anyone who really wants to see an adaptation of "The Scarlet Letter," there's always any one of the nearly a dozen other adaptations. Seriously, there's one from 1908, 1911, 1913, 1917 ... people really love "The Scarlet Letter." For my money's worth, I'm always going to go with the fun high school re-imagining, "Easy A," with Emma Stone. Now that's how you adapt "The Scarlet Letter" for contemporary audiences.