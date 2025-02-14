Captain America: Brave New World Leaves One Massive Question Unanswered

This post contains major spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

2024 was a pretty quiet year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with only "Deadpool & Wolverine" hitting theaters. 2025 is a different animal, as we've got several MCU entries gracing the silver screen this year, beginning with "Captain America: Brave New World," which is currently in theaters at the time of publication. This is a very consequential film regarding the wider MCU, from addressing the Celestial in the ocean from "Eternals" to introducing us to Harrison Ford's take on Thaddeus Ross. That second plot point warrants much discussion.

"Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" icon Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross in the MCU in place of the late William Hurt. This marks the actor's first appearance as the character, who has been part of this universe dating back to 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." In "Brave New World," Ross is introduced as the newly-elected President of the United States, elevating him from war hero to one of the most important men in the world. Ross' big goal is to get a treaty passed that will divide up all of the newly-discovered Adamantium inside of the Celestial from "Eternals" equally between nations. It doesn't go according to plan.

We discover that Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, is pulling the strings behind the scenes. He's been secretly dosing Ross with gamma radiation, allowing him to unleash Red Hulk at precisely the wrong time in front of the White House after an international incident in the Indian Ocean that erupted over the Adamantium. Anthony Mackie's Captain America is forced to face Red Hulk and stop him, but all of this takes place in front of global eyes, demonstrating that Ross is unfit for the presidency.

This is where things get interesting, leaving an open-ended question that might have consequences for the MCU in the future.