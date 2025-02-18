What Is The Voice In Dune & Why Is It So Powerful?

Among the many concepts "Star Wars" kind of stole from the "Dune" books, there's the Voice. Folks who haven't read the "Dune" novels will recognize the idea as the equivalent of the Jedi mind trick in "Star Wars" ("These are not the droids you're looking for"), but in Frank Herbert's novels, the Voice is used primarily by the Bene Gesserit, a cult of women who are essentially witch nuns from space. The Voice can be used to override people's free will, so if someone who isn't trained to resist the Voice is trying to kill a Bene Gesserit with a knife, for instance, the sister can use the Voice to tell them, "Drop the knife." The assailant will usually do it, even if they know they shouldn't.

The Voice is usually used in a direct way, but there are moments throughout the books where a character will subtly use the Voice to get what they want; if you're listening to a highly-trained Bene Gesserit member talk with a lightened Voice, it can sometimes feel like they're just being very persuasive.

Like a lot of concepts in the "Dune" universe, the Voice is one of those things that sounds simple, but raises a ton of questions the moment you start really thinking about it. Luckily, author Frank Herbert himself was also wondering these questions, which is why the books mostly have all the answers you'd need.