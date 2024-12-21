What Is Spice In Star Wars & How Is It Different From The Dune Version?

Of the two franchises, spice plays a much larger role in "Dune," which began with Herbert's eponymous 1965 novel. In "Dune," spice melange is the most important substance in the universe, and whoever controls spice controls the universe. It's a less-than-subtle allegory for our dependence on oil and the conflicts that arise because of it in our reality, but it's a bit more complicated than that. Not only is spice, well, an actual spice used for flavoring food that apparently tastes like cinnamon, but it's also a drug that extends lifespans, can grant prophetic visions, and powers everyone's spaceships. It's petroleum and then some, a nearly magical creation that influences every aspect of life for not only the Fremen, who live on the desert planet Arrakis where spice is mined, but for most people in the vast Galactic Padisha Empire. In fact, in the novel "Children of Dune," Lia Atreides, the younger sister of the chosen one, Paul Atreides, explains that even the empire's middle class ate a little bit of diluted spice at least once a day to promote health and extend their lives.

Spice is only able to be mined from Arrakis because it's the excrement of the sandworms that live there. Yup, spice in "Dune" is sandworm poop. Extremely expensive, powerful sandworm poop. It's also what gives frequent spice users like the Fremen and the powerful religious order the Bene-Gesserit their "blue-within-blue" eyes (called the "Eyes of Ibad"), memorably depicted in both David Lynch's 1984 "Dune" film and in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" films as shocks of cool color in otherwise warm environments. It also gave "Dune" one of its most potent pop culture elements: "The spice must flow."