Does Hunter Doohan's Adam Desiato Die In Your Honor?

This post contains spoilers for "Your Honor."

"Your Honor" wasn't quite the hit that star Bryan Cranston's previous drama series, "Breaking Bad," was. But when your drama series is on Showtime (now Paramount+ with Showtime), it's at somewhat of a disadvantage in terms of its reach — which is why the excellent, savage satire that was "The Curse" never got the support it deserved. Luckily, after the series wrapped up in 2023, "Your Honor" got a Netflix boost when it hit the streamer back in July 2024, making it a much more widely-viewed show than it ever was before.

That's a good thing, too. As widowed New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, Cranston was characteristically brilliant, delivering an arresting performance that demanded a lot from the actor as he rendered the Judge's transformation from morally upstanding citizen to compromised criminal. After his own son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), admits to killing a young man named Rocco Baxter (Benjamin Wadsworth) in a hit-and-run, Michael initially advises Adam to confess. But after learning that Rocco is the son of notorious mobster Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Michael is left with no choice but to use his privilege, power, and general standing in the community to keep the awful truth hidden in order to protect his only surviving direct family member.

Though the show was originally supposed to end after Season 1 and remain a miniseries, "Your Honor" was renewed for a second and final season. That likely came as somewhat of a relief to viewers, who in the final episode of Season 1 witnessed a shocking scene involving Adam that surely left them wanting more from the show, if only to see how things played out following such a tense and tragic finale. So, what exactly happened to Adam at the end of Season 1? Well, it wasn't good...