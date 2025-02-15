Does Hunter Doohan's Adam Desiato Die In Your Honor?
This post contains spoilers for "Your Honor."
"Your Honor" wasn't quite the hit that star Bryan Cranston's previous drama series, "Breaking Bad," was. But when your drama series is on Showtime (now Paramount+ with Showtime), it's at somewhat of a disadvantage in terms of its reach — which is why the excellent, savage satire that was "The Curse" never got the support it deserved. Luckily, after the series wrapped up in 2023, "Your Honor" got a Netflix boost when it hit the streamer back in July 2024, making it a much more widely-viewed show than it ever was before.
That's a good thing, too. As widowed New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, Cranston was characteristically brilliant, delivering an arresting performance that demanded a lot from the actor as he rendered the Judge's transformation from morally upstanding citizen to compromised criminal. After his own son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), admits to killing a young man named Rocco Baxter (Benjamin Wadsworth) in a hit-and-run, Michael initially advises Adam to confess. But after learning that Rocco is the son of notorious mobster Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Michael is left with no choice but to use his privilege, power, and general standing in the community to keep the awful truth hidden in order to protect his only surviving direct family member.
Though the show was originally supposed to end after Season 1 and remain a miniseries, "Your Honor" was renewed for a second and final season. That likely came as somewhat of a relief to viewers, who in the final episode of Season 1 witnessed a shocking scene involving Adam that surely left them wanting more from the show, if only to see how things played out following such a tense and tragic finale. So, what exactly happened to Adam at the end of Season 1? Well, it wasn't good...
Adam Desiato is shot and killed at the end of Your Honor Season 1
"Your Honor" Season 1 opens with the death of Rocco Baxter and ends with the death of his killer, Adam Desiato, bringing the story full circle in undeniably grim and tragic fashion. What makes things worse is that Adam dies completely by accident. That is, he dies as the unintended victim of a young man named Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.). But it's perhaps not entirely accurate to say this death was an accident.
After Eugene's brother Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson) takes the fall for Rocco's death and ends up in jail, he's killed by Rocco's own brother, Carlo (Jimi Stanton). Not content with the supposed killer of his son being murdered in jail, Jimmy then blows up Kofi's family home with the entire remaining family inside. That is, the entire family minus Eugene, who arrives to witness the awful scene. As the show plays out, Eugene becomes increasingly angry about the Baxter family's misplaced vengeance. After Carlo is found not guilty in the death of Kofi, Eugene takes matters into his own hands, arriving at a party celebrating Carlo's verdict with a gun and attempting to shoot the elder Baxter brother.
Unfortunately, Eugene misses and hits Adam, who bleeds out on the floor of the home while Michael cradles him in his arms. Despite everything Michael did to protect his son, manipulating the justice system and abusing his privilege as a respected judge, the end result was nothing but more abject tragedy. An accident? In a sense. But in a larger sense, it was the result of Michael's protracted effort to sway the justice system and manipulate society to his advantage.
What Has Hunter Doohan Done Since Your Honor?
Hunter Doohan's Adam Desiato was a major character in "Your Honor" Season 1, making his violent death all the more shocking. While the show did return for a second season, Doohan was, of course, missing from proceedings. After the Season 1 finale of "Your Honor" aired in February 2021, Doohan's next biggest role was as Tyler Galpin on Netflix's "Wednesday." For Season 2, the show is ditching what's arguably one of its worst storylines involving a love triangle between Tyler, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, and Xavier (Percy Hynes White). But Tyler isn't completely absent from the show's second outing, with Doohan appearing in the Season 2 trailer.
Playing Tyler in "Wednesday" remains Doohan's only small screen appearance since "Your Honor" Season 1. But we might soon see him portray new villain Muse in the upcoming "Daredevil: Born again." Muse is a serial killer who turns his victims into works of art, and for now it remains unclear just who will be playing the masked villain. At this stage, Doohan's involvement is just a rumor, with Marvel refusing to confirm the casting ahead of "Born Again" debuting on March 4, 2025. But it would be great to see Doohan as Muse and would certainly be another major notch in the actor's belt following Adam's death in "Your Honor."
Outside of TV, Doohan has appeared in several short-films post-"You Honor," including the 2023 horror short "Free Bench Must Pick Up Today." He also has a film in post-production titled "The Wilderness," which will follow a group of teens at a Wilderness Therapy program in the Utah desert.