Wade And Logan Prepare For A Grisly Rematch In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine #2 [Exclusive Preview]
"Deadpool & Wolverine" really clicked with audiences last year. They loved the picture so much they made it into the highest-grossing "X-Men" adjacent film ever. Seeing Hugh Jackman's revenant Logan teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth is something Marvel fans had clamored for since 2016's "Deadpool." (They did appear together in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," but most people prefer to forget that — Reynolds included.)
Logan and Wade Wilson have a decades-long comic history together, even if (as seen in "Deadpool & Wolverine") Wolverine has little patience for the flippant and clingy Deadpool. Tying into the success of the movie, Marvel has launched a new ongoing "Deadpool & Wolverine" comic book series, presumably putting the two into a series of action misadventures together just like the one from the blockbuster film.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is written by Benjamin Percy, who completed runs on "X-Force" and "Wolverine" in 2024, and drawn by Joshua Cassara. This inaugural arc debuted back in January 2025, and now Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Deadpool & Wolverine" #2 with /Film. The issue synopsis reads:
"DEATH BY FOSSIL (AND WE DON'T MEAN LOGAN)! Following last month's shock reveal, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE follow the clues from their lost mission in an attempt to save the present. But not before a decidedly monstrous attack dredges up some new twists on ancient creatures! But if they can survive, they've got enemies on their tails: And MAVERICK wants answers!"
Check out Cassara's cover for the issue below to get a peek at the "fossil" our antiheroes are facing down.
It's Deadpool vs Wolverine in Marvel Comics' latest
Skeletal T. Rex or not, Deadpool and Wolverine's main conflict in this story is with each other. The issue opens with a recap page, laying out the events of the eventful first issue where a brainwashed Deadpool attacked Wolverine.
In the following pages, the brainwashed Deadpool is preparing for another task from his brainwasher, Stryfe. The full story of Stryfe is extremely convoluted, so let's just stick with the basics: he's an evil clone of Cable, the battle-hardened future soldier with a robotic arm and Deadpool's other surly best frenemy. (You might remember that Josh Brolin played Cable opposite Reynolds' Deadpool in "Deadpool 2.")
The "Legacy" compound referred to in the recap is most assuredly a reference to the Legacy Virus, an anti-mutant plague engineered by Stryfe. Going by the eggs he's cooking, though, it seems that Stryfe has taken his experiments in a more jurassic direction.
Elsewhere, Wolverine talks with his benefactor: David North/Maverick. A mutant who can absorb and redirect kinetic energy (similar to Gambit), Maverick is another mercenary character who has a sketchy past with Wolverine. He's often depicted as another victim/test subject of the Weapon X program that gave Wolverine his unbreakable adamantium skeleton.
Who will win this coming brawl — Wolverine, Deadpool or dinosaur? Find out in "Deadpool & Wolverine" #2, on sale in print and digital on February 12, 2025.