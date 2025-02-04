Why Damon Wayans Was Fired (And Brought Back) In SNL Season 11

There are few jobs more sought-after in the comedy world than those on "Saturday Night Live," where a role as a cast member or even a seat in the writer's room can rocket comedians to super-stardom. So when actor and comedian Damon Wayans was offered a spot on the season 11 cast of the show in 1985, he jumped at the chance.

The season was supposed to be a reinvention and a return to form for "SNL," as creator Lorne Michaels was returning to helm the show for the first time in five years, and he hired an entirely new cast to try and shake things up. The season 11 cast featured a number of people who would go on to have decent comedy careers, like Joan Cusack, Jon Lovitz, and Dennis Miller, plus absolute superstar Robert Downey Jr., who was hired alongside his best friend Anthony Michael Hall, but at the time they were all relative unknowns (save for Hall). That meant that everyone had to really listen to Lorne and defer to him more than the old cast, with whom he had been on more equal ground. For Wayans, that unfortunately led to some serious conflict.

In the documentary series "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night," Wayans explained the full story behind being cast, fired, and brought back to do stand-up all within the course of one season, and it's quite a ride. Cusack has said that her time on the show (also for only the 11th season) was tumultuous, and it sounds like Wayans had a bit of a tough time, too. Thankfully, both have gone on to have impressive careers that outshine their time on "SNL," and the show recovered in the next year with new cast members like Dana Carvey and Phil Hartman and a revitalized legacy that continues to this day. In 1986, however, things got a little heated.