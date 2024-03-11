Robert Downey Jr. Is Officially The First SNL Cast Member To Win An Oscar

To surprise of basically no one, Robert Downey Jr. has just won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer." The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2023, both critically and financially, and Downey was a huge part of it. He brought the scheming, insecure Strauss to life on the big screen, and helped take a storyline that could've felt like a bunch of complicated legal clutter and turn it into an emotional, high-stakes battle of wills.

Downey's win is heartwarming for a whole host of reasons. One is the actor's well-known struggles with addiction in the late '90s and early 2000s, and the other is Downey Jr.'s long history of starring in exciting, varied, interesting films. From "Tropic Thunder" to "Zodiac" to his many appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this man has definitely put in the work to reach this career milestone. Another key bit of background info: he's now the first ever "Saturday Night Live" cast member to win an Oscar!

Yes, even though "SNL" has been going on for nearly fifty years, not a single cast member has gone on to win an Oscar after their time on the show. (Adam Sandler almost had a shot at it with "Uncut Gems" in 2019, but was controversially snubbed.) Most "SNL" castmates tend to go on and excel in the TV landscape, and the movies that "SNL" alumni do go on to star in ("Stepbrothers," "Bridesmaids," "Elf") aren't usually Oscar-bait material.