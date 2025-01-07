Adrien Brody's SNL Performance Was So Bad That Audiences Think He Got Banned

As far as bad "Saturday Night Live" hosts go, Adrien Brody is certainly up there. Was he as terrible at the job as Steven Seagal? I suppose not, but that's only because the bar is in hell. Although he's said he'd love to host again, Brody seemingly killed any chance of that happening when he went off-script and did an extended impression of a Jamaican guy, dreadlocks included. Even by the standards of 2003, this bit of Brody's was considered awkward at best. He was just supposed to introduce that week's musical guest, a task that 99.9% of hosts accomplish with no complications; instead, he wouldn't let the bit die.

I don't know what's worse: the fact that he did that bit in the first place (see below) or that he continued doing it for 40 seconds straight. This one clip sparked an internet rumor that still persists to this day, that Adrien Brody did this bit without the show's permission, and that this was what got him banned from making any future appearances in the series.

It's easy to see why such a rumor would spread: it lets "SNL" off the hook for greenlighting such a bit, it explains why Brody has never returned to the show despite his continued fame, and it helps contribute to the growing narrative of Adrien Brody being The Worst. In 2017 Brody received a lot of criticism for the reveal that his big, aggressive on-stage kiss of Halle Berry at the 2003 Oscars was not planned at all; the controversy added even more credence to the idea that Brody would go off-script at "SNL," to the great inconvenience and discomfort of the cast and crew.