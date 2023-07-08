Joan Cusack's One Season Of Saturday Night Live Was Absolutely Miserable

Although Joan Cusack has gone on to have an undeniably impressive career as a comedic actress, her start at "Saturday Night Live" wasn't particularly promising. She lasted a single season before they fired her along with several other members of the cast. "It wasn't working," she said in a 2000 interview with Terry Gross. "And it wasn't working for me too. I was miserable. [Laughs] I think I wound up in the hospital, actually. I had, like, some surgery, and it's, like, horrible."

Besides a joke about it being stress-related, Cusack has never clarified what exactly she was in the hospital for, but it's not too surprising to hear. With the show's notoriously competitive and reportedly toxic behind-the-scenes environment, not to mention the sheer stress of having to prepare a 90-minute variety show episode within a single week, it's a miracle that cast members don't end up in the hospital more often.

Cusack was just twenty-three at the time, fresh out of college, and recalled feeling frustrated that her big break was not as fulfilling as it seemed it'd be. "I felt so badly about it that I didn't make it on that show, and it wasn't right for me ..." she explained. "You know, I loved Gilda Radner, how could it have not worked out?" But although Cusack credits her own failure to get with the program on "SNL," it's hard not to feel like this was just a case of her joining the show at the worst possible time. Season 11 of "SNL," which aired from the fall of 1985 to spring of 1986, was widely considered a disaster.