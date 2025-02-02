Why The Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Disappeared From Hollywood

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" were in an extremely bright spotlight during the show's 12-season run. As such, many of the actors have found it fairly easy to keep busy since the Chuck Lorre-created hit sitcom came to a close in 2019. Jim Parsons (who played Sheldon Cooper) — a classically-trained theater actor — has been busy with stage projects both on and off-Broadway, as well as the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon." Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) has likewise starred in a string of live-action movies and TV shows while voicing the titular character on Max's animated "Harley Quinn" series. Cast members like Simon Helberg (whose character was Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Sara Gilbert (Leslie Winkle), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom) have also found plenty of work since the show ended.

Not every member of the cast has continued acting, however. Instead of following "The Big Bang Theory" with new projects like his castmates, Johnny Galecki (who played Leonard Hofstadter) hasn't appeared in a single movie or TV role since 2019. Instead, much in the way "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz disappeared from Hollywood after his hit show ended, Galecki seems to have focused his energy on other things. Let's find out what this "The Big Bang Theory" star has been up to in recent years.