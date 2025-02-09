10 Best Movies Set In New Jersey, Ranked

Pork rolls. Bruce Springsteen. 24-hour diners. Boardwalks. These are just a few of the quintessential New Jersey icons you'll find in most films about the state. New Jersey has one of the most unique and diverse landscapes, boasting pastoral farmlands (it is, after all, the Garden State), tightly-packed cities, refineries stretching to the sky, and sandy beaches next to amusement parks.

Yet, despite this eclectic mix, many stories about New Jersey focus on escape, wanting to get the hell out of the state to chase something bigger and better. This feeling is exacerbated by being right next to New York City. It can be frustrating to have the skyline of that thrilling concrete jungle just outside your doorstep, yet still feel far enough away to be unattainable.

The notion that New Jerseyans are always on the outside looking in, just a step away from success, is a common theme. Many films about New Jersey have working-class characters who dream of rising above. But there are just as many flashy characters with gumption and a can-do attitude, and they're right at home in the glitzy casinos or neon-lit pizza joints. This list highlights 10 movies that not only take place in New Jersey or were filmed there, but also use the state as an integral and irreplaceable part of their stories.