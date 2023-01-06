Nicolas Cage Would Love To Team Up With Brian De Palma For A Snake Eyes Sequel [Exclusive]

Brian De Palma's energetic 1998 neo-noir/mystery "Snake Eyes" bears a lot of the filmmaker's famously serpentine aesthetic hallmarks. De Palma employs numerous split-screens, for instance, as well as long tracking shots and POV scenes to mete out carefully eschewed information at just the right pace. Nicolas Cage plays an Atlantic City police detective who is visiting a friend, a naval commander played by Gary Sinise, while attending a high-profile boxing match. When one of the boxers is shot by a sniper (!), Cage springs into action immediately begins investigating who was where in a crowded arena. He zeroes in on a mysterious femme fatale in white (Carla Gugino). Naturally, the screenplay, by David Koepp, goes places a viewer doesn't expect. Luis Guzmán, Tamara Tunie, and Kevin Dunn play supporting roles.

"Snake Eyes" was not warmly received by critics, and was only a modest hit at the box office. It was considered a come-down for De Palma, whose previous film, "Mission: Impossible," was a massive success two years earlier. Despite the film's energy, slick style, and amazing costumes, it has gone largely unacknowledged by most mainstream audiences.

Cage, meanwhile, has always cherished the experience of making "Snake Eyes," and remains a big fan of De Palma's. Cage and a confessed "Snake Eyes" fan, /Film's own Jeremy Smith, recently had the opportunity to sit down and share their mutual affection over the nearly-25-year-old thriller. Cage admitted that he would return to the role of Det. Rick Santoro, if De Palma should desire such a thing.